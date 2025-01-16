Aegis Logistics Ltd gains for third straight session

Aegis Logistics Ltd is quoting at Rs 832.3, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 124.67% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% slide in NIFTY and a 1.81% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Aegis Logistics Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 832.3, up 1.28% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 23314.5. The Sensex is at 77055.77, up 0.43%. Aegis Logistics Ltd has gained around 5.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Aegis Logistics Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 5.92% in last one month and is currently quoting at 33821.2, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 13.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 62.27 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 61.28 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News