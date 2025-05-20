Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HEG reports consolidated net loss of Rs 73.67 crore in the March 2025 quarter

HEG reports consolidated net loss of Rs 73.67 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 20 2025 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 0.85% to Rs 542.25 crore

Net loss of HEG reported to Rs 73.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 32.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.85% to Rs 542.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 546.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 63.08% to Rs 115.06 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 311.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 9.82% to Rs 2159.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2394.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales542.25546.90 -1 2159.692394.90 -10 OPM %-12.187.52 -11.8115.97 - PBDT-30.0196.81 PL 360.96570.02 -37 PBT-84.6046.37 PL 160.37395.37 -59 NP-73.6732.91 PL 115.06311.67 -63

