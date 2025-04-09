Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Spurts 1.77%

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has added 8.29% over last one month compared to 6.17% gain in BSE Utilities index and 0.29% drop in the SENSEX

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd rose 1.77% today to trade at Rs 293.9. The BSE Utilities index is up 0.43% to quote at 5172.84. The index is up 6.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NTPC Green Energy Ltd increased 0.47% and Torrent Power Ltd added 0.43% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went down 11.44 % over last one year compared to the 1.05% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has added 8.29% over last one month compared to 6.17% gain in BSE Utilities index and 0.29% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 15416 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.68 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 366.2 on 25 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 247.5 on 28 Feb 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News