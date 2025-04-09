Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Spurts 1.77%

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd Spurts 1.77%

Image
Last Updated : Apr 09 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has added 8.29% over last one month compared to 6.17% gain in BSE Utilities index and 0.29% drop in the SENSEX

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd rose 1.77% today to trade at Rs 293.9. The BSE Utilities index is up 0.43% to quote at 5172.84. The index is up 6.17 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, NTPC Green Energy Ltd increased 0.47% and Torrent Power Ltd added 0.43% on the day. The BSE Utilities index went down 11.44 % over last one year compared to the 1.05% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has added 8.29% over last one month compared to 6.17% gain in BSE Utilities index and 0.29% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 15416 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.68 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 366.2 on 25 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 247.5 on 28 Feb 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Concord Biotech gets US FDA nod for marketing multiple sclerosis drug Teriflunomide

Sterlite Technologies partners with Swoop Holdings

GIFT Nifty trips on the morning mat-RBI may cushion the fall

Stock Alert: Shyam Metalics, Senco Gold, NTPC Green Energy, Signatureglobal (India)

Lemon Tree Hotels signs new property in Siliguri, West Bengal

First Published: Apr 09 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story