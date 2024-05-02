Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd spurts 3.94%, up for third straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 313.75, up 3.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 74.52% in last one year as compared to a 25.35% gain in NIFTY and a 70.94% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 313.75, up 3.94% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 22674.9. The Sensex is at 74695.99, up 0.29%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has added around 12.01% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 40366.7, up 1.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 299.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 174.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 315.5, up 4.01% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 18.14 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

