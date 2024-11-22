Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd up for third consecutive session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 332.35, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 57.59% in last one year as compared to a 19.6% jump in NIFTY and a 27.11% jump in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 332.35, up 1.98% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.43% on the day, quoting at 23682.8. The Sensex is at 78137.05, up 1.27%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has gained around 4.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35789.3, up 1.56% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 156.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 125.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 331.95, up 2.01% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 19.9 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

