National Aluminium Company Ltd spurts 2.09%, rises for fifth straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 253.4, up 2.09% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.39% on the day, quoting at 23674.85. The Sensex is at 78171.81, up 1.32%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has risen around 13.12% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 5.19% in last one month and is currently quoting at 8717.4, up 1.1% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 156.3 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 253.26 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.99 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

