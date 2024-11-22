Muthoot Finance Ltd up for five straight sessions

Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 1923.75, up 1.27% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 44.45% in last one year as compared to a 19.56% gain in NIFTY and a 20.23% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 0.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 23273.45, up 1.19% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.29 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.79 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 17.29 based on TTM earnings ending September 24.

