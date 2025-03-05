Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd up for third straight session

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 266.2, up 4.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.36% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% slide in NIFTY and a 23.15% slide in the Nifty Energy index.

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 266.2, up 4.8% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73869.34, up 1.2%. Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd has slipped around 5.32% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 5.96% in last one month and is currently quoting at 30239.15, up 2.81% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 80.26 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 160.1 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.61 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

