Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd soars 4.54%, up for third straight session

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 2731.95, up 4.54% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.63% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% fall in NIFTY and a 1.77% fall in the Nifty Auto index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 10.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 20269.2, up 2.65% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 22.09 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 40.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 28.47 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

