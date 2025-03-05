Canara Bank gains for third straight session

Canara Bank is quoting at Rs 84.55, up 3.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 29.54% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% fall in NIFTY and a 1.15% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

Canara Bank rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 84.55, up 3.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73869.34, up 1.2%. Canara Bank has dropped around 10.87% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Canara Bank is a constituent, has dropped around 3.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48245.2, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 101.94 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 227.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 84.8, up 2.98% on the day. Canara Bank is down 29.54% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% fall in NIFTY and a 1.15% fall in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 4.71 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News