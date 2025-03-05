State Bank of India gains for third straight session

State Bank of India is quoting at Rs 724, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 7.64% in last one year as compared to a 0.46% slide in NIFTY and a 1.15% slide in the Nifty Bank index.

State Bank of India gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 724, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.3% on the day, quoting at 22369.85. The Sensex is at 73869.34, up 1.2%. State Bank of India has slipped around 3.76% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which State Bank of India is a constituent, has slipped around 3.7% in last one month and is currently quoting at 48245.2, up 0.57% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 53.08 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 132.16 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 8.76 based on TTM earnings ending December 24.

