Power Mech edge higher on securing Rs 972 crore from TSGENCO

Power Mech Projects soared 3.03% to Rs 2,808.85 after the firm said that it has secured an order worth Rs 971.98 crore from Telangana Power Generation Corporation (TSGENCO) for the 5x800 MW Yermarus Thermal Power Station (YTPS) project.

The scope of work under the TGGENCO (5x800 MW) YTPS project includes soil investigation, engineering, design, and construction of an integrated township at Yadadri Thermal Power Station, Veerlapalem, Dameracherla Mandal, Nalgonda District.

The township will comprise independent quarters (Type A & B), multistoried residential buildings (Stilt + 10 floors, Type D, E & F), and key infrastructure including a hospital, school, clubhouse, commercial complexes, indoor stadium, multipurpose function hall, sports complex, security rooms, and maintenance offices.

Additional infrastructure works include site levelling and grading, road and drainage systems, underground potable water tanks, overhead service reservoirs (OHSR), septic tanks and STP, avenue plantation, parking sheds, rainwater harvesting pits, BT approach road including a bridge over Tungapadu vagu, main gate, internal compound walls, street lighting, and a sub-station.

The contract is to be executed within 30 months from the date of taking over of the site.

Hyderabad-based Power Mech Projects is one of the leading infrastructure construction companies.

Also Read

The company reported a 33.4% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 82.04 crore on a 20.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 1,337.97 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News