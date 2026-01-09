Power Mech gains after securing Rs 3,126-cr WBSEDCL BESS order

Power Mech Projects rose 2.36% to Rs 2,413.60 after its wholly owned subsidiary, PM Green, secured an order worth Rs 3,126 crore from West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company (WBSEDCL).

The order entails setting up a 250 MW / 1,000 MWh standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) at Goaltore, Paschim Medinipur, West Bengal. The project covers design, financing, engineering, procurement, construction, operation, and maintenance of the BESS, with commissioning scheduled within 18 months of signing the Battery Energy Storage Purchase Agreement (BESPA) and an O&M period of 180 months.

The project is structured under a build-own-operate (BOO) model with a 100% off-take guarantee from WBSEDCL. A greenshoe option of 250 MW / 1,000 MWh is also included for the Durgapur Project (DPL) campus in Durgapur, West Bengal.