Elecon Engg tumbles after Q3 PAT drops 33% YoY to Rs 72 cr

Elecon Engineering Company dropped 12.08% to Rs 441.80 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 33.1% to Rs 71.99 crore despite a 4.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 551.74 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) slipped 33% to Rs 93.97 crore in Q3 FY26 from Rs 140.24 crore in Q3 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 109 crore in Q3 FY26, recording the de-growth of 23.4% compared with Rs 143 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margin reduced 717 bps to 19.8% in Q3 FY26 compared with 27% in Q3 FY25.

In Q3 FY26, the order intake climbed 7% YoY to Rs 701 crore.

On geographical basis, 76% of total revenue came from domestic region, amounting to Rs 403 crore in Q3 FY26, up 4.5% YoY. The remaining 24% revenue contributed by exports, which stood at 421 crore in Q3 FY26, reflecting a 3.6% YoY increase. On segmental front, revenue from gear segment jumped 1.3% YoY to Rs 423 crore while revenue from material handling equipment (MHE) division climbed 16.3% YoY to Rs 105 crore in Q3 FY26. During the quarter, the gear segment accounted for 80% of total revenue, while the MHE division contributed the remaining 20%. The company said that FY26 revenue guidance may be lower by upto around 5%, while Adjusted EBITDA margins may be lower by upto approximately 2%. Going forward, improvement is expected considering healthy order book and robust inquiry pipeline.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the resignation of chief financial officer (CFO), Narasimhan Raghunathan with effect from close of business hours on 31st January 2026. Prayasvin B. Patel, chairman & managing director of Elecon Engineering Company, said, Order-in-take for the quarter was Rs 701 crore, and our order book as at 31st December 2025 stood at Rs 1,372 crore. The strong order book, combined with a healthy order inflow outlook across both domestic and overseas markets, provides good visibility and confidence going forward. Elecon continues to be a market leader in India for both Industrial Gear Solutions and Material Handling Equipment, successfully harnessing the growth momentum in the domestic market. At the same time, we are focused on expanding our overseas business across multiple geographies. Our competitive edge is driven by advanced manufacturing capabilities, recently upgraded with state-of-the-art machinery, a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality products, and the ability to deliver custom-engineered solutions with optimized lead times, ensuring consistent and reliable performance for our diverse customers.

Demand remains healthy across both domestic and overseas markets. In India, sustained investment activity in key sectors such as steel, power, and cement is expected to drive growth. The overseas business is also showing signs of recovery, with consistent traction and encouraging enquiry levels across multiple geographies. We are steadily advancing towards our strategic objective of generating 50% of our consolidated revenue from international markets by FY30. Strengthening relationships with global OEMs and continued brand-building initiatives reinforce our confidence in achieving this milestone. Elecon Engineering is one of the largest manufacturers of Industrial Gears and Material Handling Equipment with seven decades of experience and expertise in Asia. The company has a strong global presence serving more than 95 countries through a network of distributors, dealers and customer representatives. The product solutions include designing, manufacturing, supply, erection and commissioning of the products and are majorly used in Cement, Sugar, Defense, Steel, Mining and Power sector along with other sectors.