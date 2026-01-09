Highway Infra gains on bagging Rs 329-cr order from NHAI

Highway Infrastructure rallied 3.83% to Rs 60.18 after the company announced that it has entered into a contract agreement worth Rs 328.77 crore with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

According to an exchange filing, the contract involves the engagement of a user fee collection agency through competitive e-tendering at the Kaza Fee Plaza on the ChilakaluripetVijayawada section of NH-16, spanning from km 355.000 to km 437.500 (82.5 km) in Andhra Pradesh. The scope of work also includes the upkeep and maintenance of adjacent toilet blocks, along with recouping consumable items.

The order pertains to the operation and collection of user fees at the Kaza Fee Plaza, with the total contract value standing at Rs 328,77,77,777. The project is scheduled to be executed within one year.

The company also clarified that none of its promoters or members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding entity. It added that the contract does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulatory norms. Highway Infrastructure (HIL) is a Madhya Pradesh-based infrastructure development and management company. Its core operations span tollway collection, EPC infra projects, and real estate development. The firm has completed 27 tollway projects and currently operates 4, deploying advanced ETC and ANPR technologies. The EPC arm has delivered over 66 projects across roads, bridges, and irrigation works under schemes such as PMAY and PMGSY. In real estate, HIL is expanding its footprint in Indore with residential and integrated township projects. For FY25, toll collection contributed over 77% of revenue, followed by EPC and real estate. As of 31 May 2025, the companys order book stood at Rs 666.31 crore.