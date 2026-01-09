Sensex, Nifty pare losses; realty shares decline for 4th day in row

The key equity benchmarks recovered from early losses to trade marginally higher, despite persistent foreign fund outflows and renewed concerns over potential U.S. tariff hikes.

The Nifty traded above the 25,850 mark, while realty shares extended losses for a fourth consecutive session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, rose 40.42 points or 0.05% to 84,221.38. The Nifty 50 index added 3.70 points or 0.02% to 25,879.90.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.27% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.01%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,614 shares rose and 1,963 shares fell. A total of 218 shares were unchanged.

IPO Update: The initial public offer (IPO) of Bharat Coking Coal received bids for 37,51,86,600 shares as against 34,69,46,500 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 10:38 IST on Friday (9 January 2026). The issue was subscribed 1.08 times. The issue opened for bidding on Friday (9 January 2026) and it will close on Tuesday (13 January 2026). The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 21 and 23 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 600 equity shares and in multiples thereof. Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index fell 1.38% to 881.95. The index declined 3.86% in the four consecutive trading session.

Godrej Properties (down 3.31%), Sobha (down 2.93%), Lodha Developers (down 2.2%), Oberoi Realty (down 1.53%) and DLF (down 1.43%), Prestige Estates Projects (down 1.37%), Brigade Enterprises (down 0.91%) declined. On the other hand, SignatureGlobal India (up 1.95%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.15%) and Anant Raj (up 0.08%) added. Stocks in Spotlight: Elecon Engineering Company dropped 12.65% after the companys consolidated net profit declined 33.1% to Rs 71.99 crore despite a 4.3% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 551.74 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25. Astra Microwave Products rose 1.01% after its joint venture Astra Rafael Comsys secured a Rs 275.27 crore order from the Indian Air Force for avionics and network-centric upgrades across fighter aircraft platforms.