3B Blackbio DX consolidated net profit rises 52.67% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:19 PM IST
Sales rise 36.06% to Rs 19.43 crore

Net profit of 3B Blackbio DX rose 52.67% to Rs 11.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 36.06% to Rs 19.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 14.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales19.4314.28 36 OPM %56.3045.10 -PBDT14.639.38 56 PBT14.369.19 56 NP11.137.29 53

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:00 PM IST

