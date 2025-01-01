Trishakti Inds hits 52 week high on bagging order worth Rs 2.50-cr Larsen & Toubro

Trishakti Industries added to Rs 177.60 after the company has secured a significant contract from Larsen & Toubro (L&T) worth Rs 2.50 crore to support Kolkata Metro Project.

Shares of Larsen & Toubro (L&T) gained 1.76% to Rs 3,671.65 on the BSE.

The order entails the supply of machines for its ongoing Kolkata Metro Project. The consideration for this contract is Rs 2.50 crore, and it is to be executed within 6 months.

Trishakti Industries provides infrastructure and oil & gas exploration services.

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. A strong, customer-focused approach and the constant quest for top-class quality have enabled L&T to attain and sustain leadership in its major lines of business for eight decades.

The counter has hit a 52-week high at Rs 177.60 in today's intra-day session.

