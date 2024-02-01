Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 79.71 points or 1.26% at 6397.06 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Suzlon Energy Ltd (up 3.76%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.27%),NHPC Ltd (up 2.1%),NTPC Ltd (up 1.39%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.38%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 1.1%), Tata Power Company Ltd (up 0.94%), Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.85%), Adani Power Ltd (up 0.32%), and ABB India Ltd (up 0.31%).

On the other hand, CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 1.22%), and JSW Energy Ltd (down 0.2%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 44.97 or 0.06% at 71797.08.

The Nifty 50 index was up 13.35 points or 0.06% at 21739.05.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 65.95 points or 0.14% at 45788.53.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 7.47 points or 0.06% at 13332.29.

On BSE,1765 shares were trading in green, 1328 were trading in red and 92 were unchanged.

