Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the BSE Power index rising 56.49 points or 0.65% at 8748.46 at 09:47 IST. Among the components of the BSE Power index, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 2.78%), CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (up 2.01%),Siemens Ltd (up 1.35%),NTPC Ltd (up 0.3%),ABB India Ltd (up 0.28%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.25%), JSW Energy Ltd (up 0.16%), and Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 0.04%). Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (down 1.07%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 0.78%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.71%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 63.77 or 0.11% at 57539.35.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was down 37.61 points or 0.22% at 17111.57.

The Nifty 50 index was down 0.9 points or 0% at 25939.5.

The BSE Sensex index was up 38.42 points or 0.05% at 84952.46.

On BSE,1703 shares were trading in green, 1447 were trading in red and 138 were unchanged.

