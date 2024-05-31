Power shares rise

Power stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 67.88 points or 0.9% at 7630.87 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.73%), Adani Power Ltd (up 2.21%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.13%),Adani Energy Solutions Ltd (up 1.64%),NHPC Ltd (up 1.49%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were NTPC Ltd (up 0.67%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.55%), and Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 0.48%).

On the other hand, ABB India Ltd (down 1.03%), Suzlon Energy Ltd (down 0.79%), and CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd (down 0.61%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 487.68 or 0.66% at 74373.28.

The Nifty 50 index was up 146.2 points or 0.65% at 22634.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 47.53 points or 0.1% at 46955.69.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 6.56 points or 0.05% at 14519.14.

On BSE,1787 shares were trading in green, 1307 were trading in red and 106 were unchanged.

