Den Networks slides after Q3 PAT fall 15% YoY to Rs 40 cr

Den Networks slipped 2.40% to Rs 37.43 after the cable TV distributor reported 14.74% decrease in consolidated net profit to Rs 40.31 crore in Q3 FY25 as against 47.28 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 4.48% year on year (YoY) to Rs 260.70 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Profit before tax fell 10.38% to Rs 55.46 crore in Q3 FY25 from Rs 61.89 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

EBITDA dropped 32% to Rs 28 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024 as compared to Rs 41 crore posted in the same quarter previous year. EBITDA margin declined to 11% in Q3 FY25 as against 41% recorded in Q3 FY24.

The company's revenue from cable distribution network business was at Rs 249.57 crore (down 5.75% YoY) while revenue from broadband business stood at Rs 11.13 crore (up 36.90% YoY) during the period under review.

Subscription revenue fell 20% YoY to Rs 114 crore during the quarter. Placement/ marketing income jumped 19% YoY to Rs 140 crore and activation revenue slipped 45% YoY to Rs 4 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

As on 31 December 2024, cash and cash equivalents stood at Rs 3,089 crore as against Rs 3,050 crore as on 31 December 2023.

On nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit rose 1.69% to Rs 137.88 crore on 7.95% decrease in revenue from operations to Rs 757.31 crore in 9M FY25 over 9M FY24.

Den Networks is a leading cable TV distribution company in the country with a wide gamut of services. DENs Cable operation covers over 450+ cities/towns across 13 key states (Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana, Kerala, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand) in India.

