Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust consolidated net profit rises 172.20% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.91% to Rs 311.33 crore

Net profit of Powergrid Infrastructure Investment Trust rose 172.20% to Rs 686.77 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 252.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 0.91% to Rs 311.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 314.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.86% to Rs 1175.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 926.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.09% to Rs 1266.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1265.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

311.33314.201266.491265.34308.50122.43133.12112.24948.44385.491668.921410.67870.31306.781352.231095.26686.77252.301175.68926.75

