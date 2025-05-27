Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nazara Technologies consolidated net profit declines 27.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Nazara Technologies consolidated net profit declines 27.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 95.41% to Rs 520.20 crore

Net profit of Nazara Technologies declined 27.82% to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 95.41% to Rs 520.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 266.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.20% to Rs 75.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.66% to Rs 1623.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1138.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales520.20266.21 95 1623.911138.28 43 OPM %5.600.59 -7.028.57 - PBDT43.0338.43 12 195.56170.43 15 PBT5.7416.93 -66 77.87103.44 -25 NP6.158.52 -28 75.3556.57 33

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Alphageo (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.78 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Fertilizers & Chemicals Travancore reports consolidated net profit of Rs 70.72 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Lumax Industries consolidated net profit rises 21.90% in the March 2025 quarter

TIL consolidated net profit declines 94.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Shalimar Paints reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story