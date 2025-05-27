Nazara Technologies consolidated net profit declines 27.82% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 95.41% to Rs 520.20 crore

Net profit of Nazara Technologies declined 27.82% to Rs 6.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 95.41% to Rs 520.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 266.21 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 33.20% to Rs 75.35 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 42.66% to Rs 1623.91 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1138.28 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

