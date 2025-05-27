Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alphageo (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.78 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Alphageo (India) reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.78 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 35.98% to Rs 70.56 crore

Net loss of Alphageo (India) reported to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 35.98% to Rs 70.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 51.89 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 6.11 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 27.37% to Rs 125.68 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 98.67 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales70.5651.89 36 125.6898.67 27 OPM %-0.7728.44 --2.4811.23 - PBDT0.6317.67 -96 6.4425.39 -75 PBT-3.7114.27 PL -7.9811.77 PL NP-3.783.97 PL -6.110.38 PL

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

