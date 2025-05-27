Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Total Transport Systems reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.80 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Total Transport Systems reports consolidated net profit of Rs 5.80 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2025 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 5.37% to Rs 156.25 crore

Net profit of Total Transport Systems reported to Rs 5.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.37% to Rs 156.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 148.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 614.40% to Rs 8.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 36.29% to Rs 665.24 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 488.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales156.25148.29 5 665.24488.10 36 OPM %3.490.98 -2.011.45 - PBDT5.350.44 1116 13.676.90 98 PBT4.22-0.71 LP 9.663.20 202 NP5.80-0.63 LP 8.931.25 614

First Published: May 27 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

