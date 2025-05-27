A-1 consolidated net profit rises 12.00% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 79.59% to Rs 109.62 crore

Net profit of A-1 rose 12.00% to Rs 0.84 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 79.59% to Rs 109.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 61.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 231.82% to Rs 3.65 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 54.02% to Rs 331.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 215.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

