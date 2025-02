Gateway Distriparks consolidated net profit rises 619.63% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.44% to Rs 402.52 crore

Net profit of Gateway Distriparks rose 619.63% to Rs 455.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 63.28 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 2.44% to Rs 402.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 392.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.402.52392.9524.0124.8890.6989.9964.3966.31455.3863.28

