Prabhu Steel Industries standalone net profit declines 85.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 24 2025 | 5:18 PM IST
Sales decline 39.33% to Rs 2.53 crore

Net profit of Prabhu Steel Industries declined 85.71% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 39.33% to Rs 2.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.17 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.56 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 17.01% to Rs 12.59 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales2.534.17 -39 12.5915.17 -17 OPM %-12.65-5.04 --1.67-0.46 - PBDT0.23-0.16 LP 0.29-0.13 LP PBT0.22-0.17 LP 0.23-0.21 LP NP0.171.19 -86 -0.561.16 PL

First Published: May 24 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

