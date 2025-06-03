Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Praj Industries collaborates with IATA and ISMA

Praj Industries collaborates with IATA and ISMA

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
To advance SAF carbon assessment and certification in India

India is taking decisive steps toward decarbonizing its aviation sector, with a SAF blending mandate targeting 1% by 2027 and 2% by 2028. In line with this national goal, Praj Industries, International Air Transport Association (IATA), and Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive the certification and adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in the country. The partnership will focus on conducting a comprehensive Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of SAF derived from Indian sugarcane feedstock via the Ethanol to-Jet (ETJ) pathwaya critical milestone in demonstrating the environmental and economic viability of indigenous SAF solutions.

The MoU underscores the participants' shared commitment to sustainability and to reducing emissions in aviationone of the world's most challenging sectors to decarbonize. Through this partnership, Praj, IATA, and ISMA aim to determine an accurate Carbon Intensity (CI) number for SAF produced using Indian sugarcane. CI measures the amount of greenhouse gas emissions produced per unit of energy generated (usually expressed in gCO₂e/MJ). This key metric for SAF determines how much cleaner the fuel is compared to conventional jet fuel.

As part of the collaboration, the three participants will also work together to define and recommend a certification methodology suited to the Indian context. This framework will align with internationally recognized sustainability and emissions reduction standards, specifically the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) CORSIA and the Roundtable on Sustainable Biomaterials (RSB) CORSIA standard.

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

