Adani Green Energy announces incorporation of subsidiary - Adani Hydro Energy Ten

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Adani Saur Urja (KA), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy, has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary, namely, Adani Hydro Energy Ten (AHE10L) on 02 June 2025 (Certificate of Incorporation received on 03 June 2025).

The main objective of AHE10L is to generate, develop, transform, distribute, transmit, sale, supply any kind of power or electrical energy using wind energy, solar energy or other renewable sources of energy

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

