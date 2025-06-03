Aichi Steel hikes stake in Vardhman Special Steels

From 11.33% to 24.90%Vardhman Special Steels (VSSL) announce the formal signing of an agreement with Aichi Steel Corporation, Japan (Aichi Steel), marking a significant milestone in their strategic partnership.
Aichi Steel has increased its equity stake in VSSL from 11.33% to 24.90%. This investment represents a further deepening of the long-standing relationship between the two companies and underscores Aichi Steel's growing confidence in VSSL and the Indian steel market.
The enhanced partnership is aligned with the shared vision of both organizations to develop a world-class green steel manufacturing facility in India, aimed at producing high-quality special steels for the global automotive and engineering industries. The upcoming plant with a manufacturing capacity of 5 lac TPA with an estimated capex of Rs. 2000 crores, backed by technical support from Aichi Steel, will integrate advanced Japanese processes and technology to serve both domestic and ASEAN markets.
