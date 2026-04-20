Praj Industries establishes Advanced Precision Fermentation Lab

In collaboration with BRIC-NCCS

Praj Industries today announced the establishment of an Advanced Precision Fermentation Lab at Praj Matrix to drive next-genera on biotechnology and accelerate India's transition to high-performance, low-carbon biomanufacturing. Announced on the occasion of the 18th Praj Matrix Foundation Day, the initiative reflects Praj's commitment to advancing India's bioeconomy through cutting-edge innovation, skill development, and strong academia-industry collaboration.

The new lab, one of a kind globally, will focus on high-capacity, AI-enabled precision fermentation and next-genera on bioprocesses to improve efficiency, reduce scale-up risks, and enhance process reliability. It will enable Praj and Praj HiPurity Systems (Praj's wholly owned subsidiary in Mumbai), known for its expertise in precision fermenters and ultra-pure water systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, to deliver advanced fermentation solutions to the pharmaceutical, food, cosmetics and to biofuels and beverage sectors. The facility is being developed to further strengthen Praj's capabilities in next generation biomanufacturing.