Praj Industries Ltd Spikes 5.91%

Image
Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
Praj Industries Ltd has lost 9.36% over last one month compared to 1.24% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 0.1% drop in the SENSEX

Praj Industries Ltd rose 5.91% today to trade at Rs 425.4. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.5% to quote at 67009.17. The index is down 1.24 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kaynes Technology India Ltd increased 1.52% and Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd added 1.23% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went down 7.67 % over last one year compared to the 2.47% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Praj Industries Ltd has lost 9.36% over last one month compared to 1.24% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 0.1% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 23586 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 78800 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 874.3 on 01 Jan 2025. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 390 on 29 Aug 2025.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

