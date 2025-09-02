Praj Industries Ltd Spikes 5.91%

Praj Industries Ltd has lost 9.36% over last one month compared to 1.24% fall in BSE Capital Goods index and 0.1% drop in the SENSEX

Praj Industries Ltd rose 5.91% today to trade at Rs 425.4. The BSE Capital Goods index is up 0.5% to quote at 67009.17. The index is down 1.24 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Kaynes Technology India Ltd increased 1.52% and Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd added 1.23% on the day. The BSE Capital Goods index went down 7.67 % over last one year compared to the 2.47% fall in benchmark SENSEX.