Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nilkanth Engineering reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.90 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Nilkanth Engineering reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.90 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:12 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Nilkanth Engineering reported to Rs 2.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2025 and during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 3.58 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2025 and during the previous year ended March 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Loyal Textile Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 39.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Northern Spirits standalone net profit declines 56.91% in the March 2025 quarter

Hemisphere Properties India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Niraj Ispat Industries standalone net profit rises 87.50% in the March 2025 quarter

Virat Leasing standalone net profit rises 200.00% in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story