The offer received bids for 271.80 crore shares as against 2.24 crore shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Pranav Constructions received bids for 2,71,80,43,800 shares as against 2,24,63,137 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:00 IST on 9 September 2026. The issue was subscribed 121 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 7 September 2026 and will close on 9 September 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 118 and 124 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 120 equity shares and multiples thereof.

The offer comprises fresh issue of equity shares of Rs 10 each aggregating to Rs 316 crore and an offer for sale of 2856869 equity shares by BioUrja India Infra, an investor selling shareholder.

Of the net proceeds from fresh issue, the company intends to use Rs 145.718 crore to meet the funding costs towards obtaining government and statutory approvals and purchase of additional FSI as per applicable laws and cost towards compensation to members towards alternate accommodation, and hardship compensation, in relation to the development of certain of under-construction/upcoming redevelopment projects; Rs 91.5 crore towards prepayment or re-payment, in full or in part, of certain outstanding borrowings availed by the company; and balance towards general corporate purposes. Pranav Constructions is a Mumbai-focused real estate developer specializing in pure-play redevelopment projects, primarily in the western suburbs of the MCGM region. The company operates across economical, mid and mass, and aspirational housing segments under the PCPL brand. As of March 2026, it had 65 redevelopment projects across the MCGM region, including completed, under-construction and upcoming projects.