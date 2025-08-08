Pranik Logistics standalone net profit rises 77.06% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 75.53% to Rs 39.16 crore

Net profit of Pranik Logistics rose 77.06% to Rs 1.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 75.53% to Rs 39.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 22.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.39.1622.319.309.643.432.002.581.461.931.09

