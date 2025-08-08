Mittal Life Style standalone net profit declines 90.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.37% to Rs 21.18 crore

Net profit of Mittal Life Style declined 90.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 59.37% to Rs 21.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 13.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.21.1813.291.7010.610.341.400.091.080.070.70

