Prataap Snacks reports standalone net loss of Rs 11.94 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.10% to Rs 398.53 crore

Net loss of Prataap Snacks reported to Rs 11.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 12.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 3.10% to Rs 398.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 386.53 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 34.27 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 53.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.52% to Rs 1699.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1610.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

