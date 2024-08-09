Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Nicco Parks & Resorts consolidated net profit declines 18.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
Sales decline 7.58% to Rs 24.74 crore

Net profit of Nicco Parks & Resorts declined 18.99% to Rs 8.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.58% to Rs 24.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales24.7426.77 -8 OPM %39.9450.32 -PBDT12.5415.67 -20 PBT11.9615.05 -21 NP8.7910.85 -19

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 2:52 PM IST

