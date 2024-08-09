Nicco Parks & Resorts consolidated net profit declines 18.99% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.58% to Rs 24.74 crore

Net profit of Nicco Parks & Resorts declined 18.99% to Rs 8.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 7.58% to Rs 24.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 26.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.24.7426.7739.9450.3212.5415.6711.9615.058.7910.85

