Precision Camshafts consolidated net profit rises 61.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.63% to Rs 195.00 crore

Net profit of Precision Camshafts rose 61.96% to Rs 18.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 11.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 23.63% to Rs 195.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 255.32 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.195.00255.327.479.5040.0430.1527.2214.9218.8211.62

Powered by Capital Market - Live News