Mauria Udyog consolidated net profit rises 66.67% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 60.91% to Rs 133.80 crore

Net profit of Mauria Udyog rose 66.67% to Rs 6.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 60.91% to Rs 133.80 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 83.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.133.8083.158.626.529.656.658.805.816.653.99

Powered by Capital Market - Live News