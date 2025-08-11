Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings consolidated net profit rises 836.11% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.86% to Rs 4.05 crore

Net profit of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings rose 836.11% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.86% to Rs 4.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4.053.79-10.86-11.355.040.644.430.043.370.36

