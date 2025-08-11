Kemistar Corporation consolidated net profit declines 15.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.27% to Rs 2.85 crore

Net profit of Kemistar Corporation declined 15.38% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 21.27% to Rs 2.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.2.853.629.128.840.180.220.110.130.110.13

