Disa India consolidated net profit declines 14.15% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.30% to Rs 101.97 crore

Net profit of Disa India declined 14.15% to Rs 13.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 15.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.30% to Rs 101.97 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 95.93 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.101.9795.9314.6218.0418.7121.7317.5420.5413.0415.19

