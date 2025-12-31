Total government receipts stood at Rs 19 lakh crore in first eight months of current fiscal

Latest official data showed that India's fiscal deficit for April to November, or the first eight months of current fiscal year FY26, stood at Rs 9.76 lakh crore, equivalent to 62.3% of annual estimates, marking a rise from the previous year's 52.5%. Total government receipts stood at Rs 19 lakh crore, while total expenditure stood at Rs 29.25 lakh crore. Total receipts in the year-earlier period was at 59.1% of estimate, while expenditure stood at 56.9%. Data showed that revenue receipts stood at Rs 19.10 lakh crore, of which tax revenue was Rs 13.93 lakh crore and non-tax revenue was Rs 5.16 lakh crore.

