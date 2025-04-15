Premier Energies announces strategic technology partnership with RENA Technologies GmbH

For innovation in solar cell technologies

Premier Energies and Germany-based RENA Technologies GmbH, a global leader in wet chemical process equipment, have entered into a strategic technology partnership focused on process innovation for N-Type solar cells and development of wet chemistry for next generation tandem solar cell technologies.

This landmark collaboration brings together Premier Energies' large-scale manufacturing capabilities with RENA's advanced wet chemistry and equipment solutions. Together, the companies aim to push the frontiers of high-efficiency solar cell manufacturing, targeting breakthroughs in cell performance, production throughput, and sustainable manufacturing processes.

