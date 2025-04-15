Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Poonawalla Fincorp launches gold loan business

Poonawalla Fincorp has expanded its portfolio of secured lending products with the launch of its Gold Loan Business. This new offering provides a secure, fast, and transparent financing solution for individuals and businesses, catering to diverse financial needs such as business expansion, agriculture costs, and personal expenses.

With faster approvals in less than 30 minutes, minimal documentation, and multiple repayment options, customers can unlock the value of their gold without selling it - ensuring financial flexibility while preserving long-term wealth.

To strengthen its presence across Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities with a secured product, PFL plans to open 400 new branches in a phased approach over the next four quarters. The company facilitates loan access through its branches and localized outreach, having onboarded industry professionals to provide tailored financial solutions and enhance customer experiences across regions.

