ICICI Bank gains as board mulls fundraising on 19 April

Last Updated : Apr 15 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
ICICI Bank added 2.43% to Rs 1,343.70 after the bank said that its board is scheduled to meet on 19 April 2025, to consider raising funds on a private placement basis.

fund raising by way of issuance of debt securities including by way of non-convertible debentures in domestic markets by way of private placement and issuance of bonds/notes/offshore certificate of deposits in overseas markets; and buyback of debt securities within the limits that the board is authorised to approve under applicable law, the bank stated in regulatory filing.

ICICI Bank is a leading private sector bank in India. The bank has a network of 6,742 branches and 16,277 ATMs & cash recycling machines at 31 December 2024.

The banks standalone net profit increased 14.8% to Rs 11,792.42 crore on 13% jump in total income to Rs 48,367.87 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

First Published: Apr 15 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

