Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd Surges 8.04%, BSE Auto index Gains 2.72%

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd gained 8.04% today to trade at Rs 127.6. The BSE Auto index is up 2.72% to quote at 47307.61. The index is up 2.29 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Bharat Forge Ltd increased 5.29% and Tata Motors Ltd added 4.19% on the day. The BSE Auto index went down 4.03 % over last one year compared to the 4.37% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd has added 4.8% over last one month compared to 2.29% gain in BSE Auto index and 3.77% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 3.83 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 11.1 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 217 on 27 Sep 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 107.3 on 07 Apr 2025.

